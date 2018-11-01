Star Wars Battlefront 2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date

Although October was called the month of General Grievous in Star Wars Battlefront 2 we didn’t get his full release until nearly the end of the month.

This disappointed many fans who thought they’d be able to get their hands of the droid general before. Ultimately it looked like the wait was worth it as General Grievous has created a lot of excitement surrounding the game.

If you were upset about Grievous taking the whole month for a release then you’re going to have some issues with Obi-Wan’s release date.

Ben Walke, Star Wars Battlefront 2’s community manager, has confirmed the release date for the famous Jedi as November 28.

He comes out Nov 28 — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) October 31, 2018

While the release date of this Obi-Wan will indeed upset some more fans, they will at least have a concrete release date to look forward to. If you’re a fan of the Clone Wars content then you’ll have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. At this point we’re not quite sure if it means Obi-Wan will be coming with Geonosis as well. We will have to wait for a Community Transmission to confirm that news.

The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals pretty much all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. November will bring on an additional skin for Grievous along with bringing his adversary Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Things will slow down in December before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

