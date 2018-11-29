Blizzard Reconfirms It Is Listening to Fans About Diablo

It has been nearly a month since the announcement of Diablo: Immortal and fans are still waiting to hear about updates regarding the future of the Diablo franchise.

We know Diablo: Immortal is coming to mobile devices sometime in the future but many of the fans are excited for the eventual release of Diablo 4.

Blizzard has responded to the fan backlash by telling fans they hear them but there hasn’t been a follow-up to that message until today.

The follow-up message is essentially the same as the first one with the company telling fans once again they are listening.

We continue to read feedback and our internal discussions are ongoing. We have many plans for Diablo across multiple projects which we’ll be revealing over the course of the coming year. We are eager to share more about all of our projects, but some will have to wait as we prefer to show you, rather than tell you, about them. It’s going to take some time as we strive to meet your expectations, but now, more than ever, we are committed to delivering Diablo experiences the community can be proud of. – The Diablo Teams –

According to Kotaku, there was a Diablo 4 video created but it was never shown at BlizzCon.

A different article by Kotaku indicated there was supposed to be a second expansion released for Diablo 3 that was eventually canceled with little to no reason.

“What they told the team was, ‘You’ve finished Reaper of Souls, it’s really good. But we think the best thing for the IP is to move to Diablo IV in whatever form that’ll be,’” said one person who worked at Blizzard, according to Kotaku. “The overall sense on the team, at least in my impression, was that there was a vote of no confidence from the executives. They thought Diablo III was a giant fuck-up.”

The same article goes on to confirm Diablo 4 is in development but it was rebooted in 2016, one of the possible reasons the video was scrapped for BlizzCon considering it doesn’t look like there is a clear direction to take Diablo 4.

Blizzard has said many Diablo games were in the works but they would not be ready to announce all of them for BlizzCon. It sounds like these announcements will be made next year based on today’s communication on the forums.