How to Buy & Unlock Clothing in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component has entered beta, so naturally, everyone is going to dress up their outlaw. Just like the single-player side of the game, you can fully customize your outfit if you have the cash. However, most of these items are locked behind a specific level. Regardless of how much cash you own if you’re not that level then you cannot obtain that article of clothing.

Keep in mind there are two forms of in-game cash for Red Dead Redemption Online. Clothing is either sold for cash or gold bars. When you’re browsing the catalog if there is a gold symbol in the bottom right corner that means you will need a full gold bar for that item. There are also full outfits you can purchase if you don’t feel like picking every component.

When you buy an outfit you aren’t locked to only wearing parts of that set, so feel free to mix and match. This is a good way to obtain a large number of clothing items if you aren’t as picky about what your outlaw wears. Remember, there’s no way to get your money back so make sure you purchase clothing you actually like. It’s also important to have a cold and hot jacket just in case you end up in a specific region.

There are two ways to purchase clothing in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online. The first is by using your catalog, which is accessed by holding left on the D-Pad. This is basically a mobile store, but the catch is you’ll need to go to a Post Office to retrieve your goods. The other method is simply by visiting a Tailor in one of the many cities and towns dotting Red Dead Redemption 2’s landscape. Just speak with the merchant and browse their catalog of items.

Remember, most items are not available from the start. You will need to rank up by completing activities to gain access to these items. It may take a bit of time, so don’t fret about not getting a certain jacket or hat. You can see the required level of each item underneath their picture in the catalog. There are a 100 ranks in Red Dead Redemption 2, so if you really want everything be prepared to grind for it. If you want to change your clothes just head back to your camp or any Tailor to swap outfits.

See Also