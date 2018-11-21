Every Carnival Clown Board Location in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges have been leaked and one of them involves those carnival games scattered throughout the island. For this challenge, you will need to achieve a score of 10 or more on different carnival clown boards. These are just giant “Whack-a-Mole” games, so just hit the balloons that appear with your pickaxe. You’ll need to visit and beat three different boards to complete this challenge.

Here is the location of each carnival clown board in Fortnite:

H7- On the grass side of the bridge

C1 – South of the unnamed factory/movie set by Junk Junction

C4 – By the football field in Pleasant Park

I5 – North of the camp by Lonely Lodge

This is a pretty easy challenge to complete, but it will take some time to achieve a score of 10. You’ll want to make sure you use your pickaxe and not a gun, otherwise, there’s a good chance you’ll draw a lot of attention. If you’re having trouble completing this, consider doing it in Food Fight. You’ll have more time to yourself and not run the risk of being gunned down while completing it.

The rest of the challenges are fairly easy and mainly focus on using explosive weapons to damage structures or opponents. This is the only one that requires you to run around the map, so don’t fret about trying to optimize your challenge routes. These carnival clown boards aren’t too out of the way, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finishing this mission.

See Also