Where to Find Circuitry in Fallout 76

There are a lot of ways to play Fallout 76, but eventually, you’ll need to start crafting a home and defenses. Just like Fallout 4, users can set up a base from the materials and junk gathered across the wasteland. This can then be deconstructed and turned into raw materials which will help you do everything from repairing weapons to fashioning turrets to making a radio.

One of the most important components is Circuitry, which is used in a variety of different items including some chems. This is also vital if you want you to have power for your base, as circuits are one of the key ingredients for connectors. Here’s a quick list of what items you can find Circuitry in Fallout 76:

Assaultron Circuit Board

Circuits

Enhanced Targeting Card

Flight Data Recorder

Hot Plate

Military-Grade Circuit Board

Radio Jammer

Sensor Module

Telephone

The most common item to find Circuitry in is the Hot Plate. While the various circuit boards are typically found in robots, Hot Plates are practically everywhere. Make sure to check every camp or abandoned location as they typically will have a Hot Plate somewhere. Telephones are also a good source – especially in residential areas.

Don’t forget, if you need to find this component, then you can tag it for search. This will put a microscope next to any item in the environment that contains Circuitry. It’s a good way to keep an eye out without having to constantly check a list of items.

