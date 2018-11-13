How to Claim Workshops in Fallout 76

One of the new aspects of Fallout 76 other than the fact that it’s online is there are workshops. These workshops are a little like your camps that you put down but will operate a little differently.

These locations on the map will end up being a good source of materials such as aluminum that will then be used to craft new items and weapons.

These workshops are located in many spots on the map such as the following:

Tyler County Dirt Track

Grafton Steel Yard

Gorge Junkyard

Red Rocket Mega Shop

Billings Homestead

Charleston Landfill

Hemlock Holes Maintenance

Spruce Knob

Sunshine Meadows Industrial Field

Poseidon Energy Plant Yard

This list has been compiled by Fallout’s Wikia page so let us know if you’ve come across more workshops in the world. These workshops are claimed by clearing out the enemies surrounding the area, paying a select amount of bottle caps and then claiming the workshop for yourself.

Once you do this you probably will want to get some defenses up as you’ll have the defend the area from waves of enemies if you want to hang on to the workshop. You will also have to watch out for other players claiming the workshop for themselves so that’ll be something to keep in mind when you see other players on the map.

The workshops will feel very familiar to your camp except you won’t be able to pick up and move this base. Other than that it will feature the same crafting features and also give you a good way to get materials.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

