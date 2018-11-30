How to Earn the Cursebreaker Title in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Forsaken, introduced a ton of content for players to enjoy. One new feature is the Triumph Seal, which is a special title that dedicated players can earn by grinding specific activities. There are a number of Seals you can earn, but one of the easiest to obtain is dubbed “Cursebreaker.”

Tied to the Dreaming City, this Seal requires you to complete a variety of activities, hunt down pieces of lore, and earn a lot of loot. While there is some RNG tied to Cursebreaker, it’s still relatively easy to earn – especially if you are Level 600.

Here’s a breakdown of how to get the Cursebreaker Seal in Destiny 2:

1) Kill the Blind Well Heroic Bosses

The parts of the Triumph are tied to killing the three different Heroic Bosses that appear in the Blind Well. Summoned by completing a Tier 3 Blind Well and then adding an Unstable Charge to the machine, these unique bosses are fairly easy to kill.

Unfortunately, each boss is tied to a specific week, making it impossible to kill all of them at once. Every three weeks the Dreaming City will reset and start from the beginning, giving you an opportunity to kill a new boss. Here is when each boss is available:

Sikariis, Plague of the Well – Week 1

Cragur, Plague of the Well – Week 2

Inomina, Plague of the Well – Week 3

You only need to kill them once and it doesn’t matter if it’s your Unstable Charge of Light used. Just make sure you are tied to the activity when the boss is killed to complete this Triumph.

2) Visit the Queen’s Court

Speaking of the Blind Well, if you complete the Blind Well Weekly Bounty that Petra gives on Week 3 then you can visit Mara Sov. To finish the bounty, just keep doing Blind Well runs until the progress bar is completely filled up. If you have a lot of people doing Tier 3 runs then it shouldn’t take a lot of time. Once you turn the bounty in, you’ll obtain an offering which lets you visit Mara Sov on the third week when the Dreaming City is the most corrupted.

3) Finish The Dreaming City Story Missions

Just like the Blind Well bosses, these missions are tied to the weekly rotation. There is one mission available per week and all you have to do is finish them. The quests are Broken Courier, The Oracle Engine, and Dark Monastery. Each of these is very simple to complete, so just make sure to do them all at least once to finish this step.

4) Beat The Shattered Throne and Get the Wish-Ender Exotic

Here’s the first major hurdle for those trying to get the Cursebreaker title. In order to complete two steps of this Seal, you’ll need to first beat The Shattered Throne and then claim the Wish-Ender bow. This is a 580 activity and is extremely difficult to complete by yourself. For your first run just focus on beating The Shattered Throne.

After it’s done there will be a quest that appears in The Tangled Shore at the Four-Horned Gulch. Once this is completed, head back into the dungeon and kill the secret bosses tied to Arc charges throughout the level. Youtuber Datto has a terrific walkthrough of where to find each Arc charge and how to get this special weapon.

5) Shoot Taken Eggs and Collect Ahamkara Bones

Here’s where the real grind starts for most players. To complete two steps of this Seal you’ll need to destroy 40 Corrupted Eggs and collect 16 Ahamkara Bones. These spans virtually every activity in the Dreaming City including the Last Wish raid, The Shattered Throne, Ascendant Challenges, and story missions.

You can only destroy the Corrupted Eggs with the Wish-Ender so you have to get this bow first. As for the Ahamkara Bones, you can grab them whenever you’re playing, but many of them are locked to specific weeks. For this step, we strongly recommend making a list or a spreadsheet to keep track of what you’ve finished and what’s left. A lot of these items are only available once every six weeks, so it’s important to keep track of everything.

Two resources we have been using for our collectible hunts is Destiny Guides’ video for all the Corrupted Eggs and HarryNinetyFour’s video for the Ahamkara Bones. This will take some time, but if you plan out when and where you get these collectibles than this step should be easy enough.

6) Finish the Dreaming City Badge

The last step of this quests involves you getting basically every item available in the Dreaming City except for those linked to the raid. There are a total of 19 items you have to obtain, one of which is the Wish-Ender and another is tied to The Corrupted Nightfall. Here is a complete list of every item you need to get for this step:

Reverie Dawn Armor Set

Tigerspite – Auto Rifle

Vouchsafe – Scout Rifle

Waking Vigil – Hand Cannon

Twilight Oath – Sniper Rifle

Sleepless – Rocket Launcher

Abide the Return – Sword

Retold Tale – Shotgun

Wish-Ender – Exotic Bow

Horror’s Least – Pulse Rifle (The Corrupted Nightfall Only)

Secret Dreams – Emblem

Blueshift Dreams – Shader

Pallas Galliot – Ship

Silver Tercel – Sparrow

Starlight Shell – Ghost

The armor set and weapons are all pretty easy to get since every Taken Egg destroyed will give you one of these items. If you’ve been playing since Forsaken launched you should have gotten all the basic weapons and armor pieces at least once. Horror’s Least is also fairly simple to get now since Bungie has implemented “bad luck” protection. This means everytime you complete the Nightfall and don’t get the gun your next chance will increase the drop rate.

What’s going to take a while to get is the Sparrow, Emblem, Ship, Ghost, and Sparrow. These are randomly given for completing any activity in the Dreaming City. They have a shockingly low drop rate, so expect to not see these for some time. We have heard you have a better chance in The Shattered Throne, but we haven’t been able to confirm this.

Every week we recommend doing all the Weekly Bounties and the Ascendant Challenges. Additionally, you will also finish another seal for having a complete Reverie Dawn armor set. After you finish this final step you will have earned the Cursebreaker Destiny 2 title.

