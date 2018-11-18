How Cut Down Trees in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’ve played Pokemon Red, Blue or Yellow in the past then you probably already this but new players might be wondering how to cut down those trees that block paths in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Throughout your journey, you’ll come across various trees that are blocking the path to an item or some other valuable. While most of these items aren’t essential to your journey, one tree will have to be cut down and that’s the one blocking the way to the Vermillion City gym.

Once you reach Vermillion City on the way to challenging Lt. Surge for your third gym badge, you’ll find that your path is blocked to the gym by a tree. Unfortunately, your character doesn’t carry an axe in their backpack so you’ll instead have to find a different way through.

To get through this tree, and other trees that you came across before, you’ll need to learn the Chop Down technique. Chop Down replaces what was previously called Cut in the past Pokemon games and it is a move that will allow your Pokemon to clear those trees out from in front of you.

You can obtain Chop Down by boarding the SS Anne from Vermillion City and finding the captain aboard the ship. There are some trainers you can fit in the various rooms while aboard or you can just head straight up to the captain.

To first board the SS Anne you’ll need the boarding pass from Bill who can be found in his house north of Cerulean City. To get there you have to head north from town across the bridge and then head east until you reach his house. You’ll have to help him reverse his transformation into a Pokemon and he’ll reward you with a boarding pass to the SS Anne.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

See Also: