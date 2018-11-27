December 4 & 11 Patches Revealed for Fallout 76

New information on the next set of upcoming patches for Fallout 76 has been revealed. Both patches are aiming to address various concerns from the community including the Stash limit and C.A.M.P. placement. Keep in mind these are not full patch notes, but a glimpse at the major features each portion will address. We will have the full patch notes when they go live on Bethesda’s website.

Here’s what we know about these Fallout 76’s patches so far:

December 4

Stash Limit Increased: We know many of you have been asking for an adjustment to the Stash storage limit, and we’re happy to share that we’re increasing it from 400 to 600. While this is somewhat conservative, we plan to increase the storage cap further once we verify that this change will not negatively impact the stability of the game.

December 11

PC Additions: A Push-to-Talk setting for Voice Chat, 21:9 resolution support, and a Field of View setting are all being implemented on PC with this update.

Looking over the changes we are quite excited to see the increase to our Stash limit. This is one of the most frustrating parts, especially since Junk has a weight and can quickly full up your chest. While the stash increase isn’t huge, having any additional available space is fantastic.

We’re also curious to see how the new C.A.M.P. features function in-game. Since many users resort to building one-by-one floors because they are easier to place, this new system may allow for some more variety. How this actually works in-game with all the stability and bugs is yet to be seen. The next few months will be critical for Fallout 76, as the game is already getting a bad reputation due to its shaky launch and mediocre reviews. It will be intriguing to see how Bethesda handles the community’s issues going forward.

