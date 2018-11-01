How to Download Fallout 76 on PC

The Fallout 76 beta kicks off again today at 2 p.m. EST for every platform. While it’s pretty straightforward as what to do on Xbox One and PS4 it might be a little unclear on what to do on PC.

Fallout 76 is not available on Steam meaning the most popular platform will be missing out on one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Since Steam is easily the most popular platform many fans might be left scrambling about where to go to download the game for the beta and official release.

The answer for all of this is the Bethesda Game Launcher. This launcher will presumably be where you’ll find all of Bethesda’s games on PC in the future. This store already features several games such as Wolfenstein II, The Evil Within 2 and other Bethesda titles.

You can download the Bethesda Game Launcher by heading to Bethesda’s official website and scrolling to the bottom for the download link. It takes a couple of seconds for the download and from there everything should be straightforward.

You have to click on Fallout 76 on the launcher and pre-purchase it if you haven’t already if you want to hop in for the beta. Doing this will open a link that allows you to purchase the game digitally.

If you already own the game then you just have to hit the install button and wait for it to finish. Fallout 76 has a download size of 47.67 GB so it might end up being a lengthy download depending on the speed of your internet.

The reason we’re having this beta today is that there were so many issues with the beta on PC the other day. Several players were reporting their entire game was being deleted.

It sounds like Bethesda has gotten that issue cleaned up so it should be smooth sailing from here on out. The first extended beta kicks off today at 2 p.m. and will last for nine hours giving players their first really prolonged time in the wasteland.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

