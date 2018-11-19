Dratini Location Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’re looking to obtain arguably the strongest Pokemon in all of generation one, Dragonite, then you’re going to need to start with a lowly Dratini.

In Pokemon Let’s Go Dratini is one of the rarest Pokemon you’ll come across but you can definitely find one in the wild if you know where to look. You used to be able to grab a Dratini from the Celadon City Game Corner but that option is no longer available in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Instead, we’ll have to take our talents to Route 10 near the Rock Tunnel. Here you have a very small chance, a four percent chance to be exact, to find a Dratini. Luckily you won’t have to run around in tall grass over and over like you did in previous games but instead, you just have to wait around until a Dratini eventually pops up. However, it seems like Dratini will only spawn in the water so that’s something to keep in mind.

You’re able to get into the water north of the Pokemon Center on Route 10. From here you can just sail up and down the river until you see a Dratini appear. You’ll likely run into many Tentacool here too so you can gain some EXP while you’re at it.

Dratini evolves into the more powerful Dragonair at level 30 and then you have to wait until level 55 until it becomes a full-fledged Dragonite. Dragonite is quite the powerhouse in generation one so you’re going to want to grab one if become a true Pokemon master is your goal.

You’ll also run into Lance the dragon master in the Elite Four so you’ll have to be on the lookout for that. Dragons don’t have many weaknesses this early in the generation pool so there aren’t a lot of downsides to picking up a Dragonite.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

