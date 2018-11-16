The Best Ways to Get Enchantment Cores in Destiny 2

Whether you’re a new player or a series veteran, eventually you’ll need to farm Enchantment Cores in Destiny 2. Previously known as Master Cores, this consumable is vital for Masterworking your loot or just raising its Light level via Infusion. This is undoubtedly the rarest material in Destiny 2, so it’s important to know the best ways to acquire it.

Remember, you can just obtain Enchantment Cores from just dismantling pieces of armor or weapons. This is the least reliable way and we are going to focus on sources that guarantee Enchantment Cores

1. Complete Spider Bounties Every Week

Every week Spider will offer several bounties that reward players with a single Enchantment Core. These are very easy to complete and can be a great source for a quick burst of cores. We recommend only grabbing the ones tied specifically to Lost Sectors. There are a few bounties that are tied to specific regions on a planet, but it can take a long time for your target to show.

You can do these bounties on all three of your characters, giving you a total of 15 Enchantment Cores each week. Plus, if you are max Light you can just dismantle the Legendary items you obtain and spend those shards on additional Enchantment Cores.

2. Scrapper Bounties

As you’re dismantling weapons and armor you’ll occasionally obtain Scrapper Bounties. Previously, these didn’t offer a ton of value, but Bungie has altered it so they now all awarded Enchantment Cores. These bounties are typically very easy to complete and you’ll end up finishing them just by playing the game. There’s no consistent way for obtaining Scrapper Bounties, but you should get one every 3-5 items dismantled.

3. Nascent Dawn Quest

For those who are new to the game or haven’t bothered completing quests on their alternate characters, the Nascent Dawn quest will reward you with 15 Enchantment Cores one you unlock the Polaris Lance. This will take a bit of time, but it’s a good way to quickly obtain upwards of 45 cores. Sadly, if you have unlocked the Lance already you cannot repeat the quest on the same character. This is only for people who haven’t completed the Nascent Dawn missions in Destiny 2.

4. Finest Matterweave

Finally, you will obtain a guaranteed Enchantment Core if you kill a powerful enemy while a Finest Matterweave is active. You will obtain this consumable from dismantled items, but Finest Matterweaves are pretty rare. Players can only hold 10 at a time, so make sure to use them right after obtaining one. There’s no time restraint, so feel free to have one active at any time.

