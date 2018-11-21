How to Evolve Eevee in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’re a veteran to the Pokemon series then you know Eevee is an interesting Pokemon since it has so many evolutions.

In Pokemon Let’s Go there are just three evolutions for Eevee but that gives it more than any Pokemon in the game. Unlike many of the other Pokemon in the game, you will not be evolving Eevee just from leveling it up.

To evolve Eevee you will need to purchase either a Thunder, Fire or Water Stone, depending on what evolution you are going for. The Fire Stone will get you Flareon, Thunder Stone gets Jolteon and the Water Stone will get you Vaporeon.

It’s hard to go wrong with any of these choices so pick whoever you want. One thing to keep in mind is that if you have Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee then you won’t be able to evolve your starter Eevee. This means you’ll have to find another Eevee in the wild, through trade or have it transferred from Pokemon Go.

You’ll need several Eevees anyways if you want to fill out your Pokedex since there are three evolutions you need to do. It isn’t that hard to find a wild Eevee in Pokemon Let’s Go as Pokemon appear in the overworld now so you just need to keep an eye out. You can find a wild Eevee just west of Celadon City on Route 17.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

