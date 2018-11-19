How to Evolve Gloom in Pokemon Let’s Go

If there’s one thing Pokemon Let’s Go makes clear to you is that it wants you to catch as many Pokemon as possible.

Pokemon Let’s Go only features the first generation of Pokemon so you only have 150 Pokemon to fill out your Pokedex, 151 if you’re counting Mew, so it’s a lot less daunting task than the other games in the series.

However not all Pokemon are available in the wild and some will have to be obtained through evolutions. While most of the Pokemon in the game evolve naturally through gaining levels there are some who have to either be traded or have a stone used on them.

You may notice that no matter how many levels Gloom gains after evolving from an Oddish it never seems to complete its evolution into a Vileplume. This is because you need to use a Leaf Stone on Gloom for it to evolve.

The Leaf Stone can be used on Gloom at any level so you don’t have to worry about waiting if you don’t want to.

A Leaf Stone can be purchased from the Celadon City Department Store for 5,000 money, along with the other evolution stones found in the game. Gloom isn’t the only Pokemon that a stone is needed for so make sure to check out the rest of the Pokemon who need an evolution stone.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

