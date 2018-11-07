Fallout 76 Changes From Beta to Full Release

Outside of building hype for the upcoming release, Fallout 76’s beta was also a tool to be used for finding issues and bugs with the game.

While we still have one more beta session to go Bethesda has listened to many of the concerns and they will be addressed in the upcoming release.

In a Reddit thread today Bethesda posted a thank you and mentions that all of the comments and concerns are being read by the development team. The developer encouraged fans to keep listing the issues they run into along with posting a list of what will be changing at launch.

One of the major issues being addressed is the stash size. Many fans have voiced concerns with the current 400 lb limit and Bethesda plans on increasing that in the future.

Here’s what Bethesda wrote:

Ultra-Wide Support : We will support 21:9 post launch. Once available, or shortly before, we’ll be sure to post our patch notes that let you know when to expect it.

Larger Stash Size : We’ve seen this one come up a lot and understand the frustration. While the Stash size at 400 weight limit can get easier to deal with over time, we do plan on increasing it in the future.

Push-to-Talk : While we aim to create a consistent experience no matter what platform you’re on, we understand that some of you on PC would like the option for Push-to-Talk. Our goal with voice chat being on by default is to highlight that the world is alive with real people, other players like you. We like to start with encouraging player interaction and will look into adding this in the future.

FOV Slider: We haven’t supported FOV sliders in our previous games as it is known to break a lot of animations and causes a lot of clipping to occur onscreen. You do have the option to zoom out in third person on PC by holding View and moving the mousewheel, but we won’t be able to have it for first person view.

Exploits of Various Types : Many exploits we’ve seen reported have been known and will be addressed in a future update.

Issues with social menu and inviting friends/making teams/etc.: Those who were experiencing issues with the social components will find that many of these issues have been fixed. We will continue to fix issues as they arise as fast as we’re able to, so keep letting us know when you run into them.

Hunger not being sated: Some were saying their “Hunger bar” wouldn’t replenish no matter how much they ate or how cleared of diseases they were. This issue has been addressed and will be in a future update so no more hungry dwellers.

Loud Gunshot/Noises: The issue of players hearing sudden random gunshot/loud sounds around Appalachia will be addressed in a future update near launch.

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

