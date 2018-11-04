Fallout 76 Last Scheduled Beta Session Begins Today

The final scheduled beta time for Fallout 76 is today leaving players with just one more opportunity to jump into the wasteland before the official launch of the game later this month.

The beta kicks off today at 2 p.m. EST on PS4, Xbox One and PC giving all players a chance to jump in for one last time. While this is the last beta before launch it will be a lengthy one as players have seven hours of time in the wasteland today.

It is still possible Bethesda could choose to extend the beta further by adding more dates as we still do have quite a bit of time left between now and the launch of the game. Stay tuned to find out if that will be the case.

This isn’t an open beta but instead is only available to players who have pre-ordered Fallout 76. If you check your emails and have played the beta before you might be able to find three additional codes to give out to your friends.

Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

