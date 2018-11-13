Fallout 76 Launch Times

It’s almost time for Vault 76 to officially open and for players to jump into the wasteland of Fallout 76.

In what’s shaping up to be one of the more anticipated releases of 2018, Fallout 76 represents Bethesda’s first foray into an online Fallout game.

As a result, you are likely going to get your most enjoyment from this game when you are playing with friends and a group. Fallout 76 releases tomorrow but it will not be available at the exact same time as everyone else.

Bethesda has confirmed Fallout 76 will be available to play at 12:01 a.m. local time. This means if you live in the eastern time zone you’ll be able to get on three hours earlier than your friends on the west coast.

Pretty much it means wherever it hits November 14 first will be where you’ll be seeing the first players enter the game. Luckily all of your progress carries over from the beta so all of your time and hard work spent there will not be going to waste.

The PC version of Fallout 76 will be available through Bethesda’s client instead of being on Steam like the previous Fallout titles have been available on. Downloading it works the same way as it would on Steam except you have to install a new client to do so.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

