Can Fallout 76 Be Played Single-Player?

A lot of the hype surrounding Fallout 76 has been based on its ability to have you bring friends into the wasteland with you.

While that’s a good thing for some players it might actually end up being a deterrent for others. Not everyone has a group of friends you play games with so single-player games are often relied on. Fallout has traditionally been a single-player franchise so it took many players by surprise by announcing Fallout 76 will be a multiplayer title.

If you’ve played the beta or watched some gameplay you’ll know that Fallout 76 at its core still feels like a Fallout game. If you’ve played Fallout 4 at all you’ll feel right at home with the way Fallout 76 feels as a game.

While Fallout 76 can be played completely solo it does have some limitations. Since this is a world you’ll be sharing with other players there had to be some changes that accommodated this change. One of the major ones is that enemies will now respawn over time so playing slow and stealthy isn’t all that effective anymore as the enemies will end up respawning before you finish a wave that way.

Another thing that will be difficult to accomplish as a solo player is world events. These events are definitely tailored towards having a group around you so you will likely struggle to complete these events by yourself. That’s not to say it will be impossible but it will definitely be a lot harder than it needs to be.

If you’re worried about being killed by other players that’s something you can put to rest as a solo player. In my time in the beta, I haven’t seen many aggressive players and even if there were they wouldn’t be able to kill you at will. Fallout 76’s PvP system is very forgiving as it forces the defending player to fight back to fully enable PvP. If you just ignore your attacker you will be able to keep cruising along like nothing is happening.

With all that said, Fallout 76 is a completely playable game solo but you will likely experience the full offering the game has if you play it with at least one other person.

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

