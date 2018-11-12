Fallout 76 Unlock Time, Release Date, Pre-Load & More

This week marks the long-awaited release of Fallout 76 which means all of the betas are wrapped up and final preparations have been made for the launch of the game.

Fallout 76 will be Bethesda’s first attempt at creating a fully online Fallout world which likely means there will be some growing pains and issues along the way, which are just some of the reasons Bethesda decided to hold the beta in the first place.

Here’s what we know about Fallout 76’s release date and pre-load.

Fallout 76 Release Date

Fallout 76 releases on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 14. We’ve seen some highly anticipated releases in the past such as Destiny 2 and Monster Hunter: World delay their PC releases in the past but that isn’t the case with Fallout 76.

The PC version will not be on Steam which will be surprising to some but instead, it’s on Bethesda’s online store.

While it does mean you have to install another client to play the game it ultimately plays the same as it would on Steam and is just a minor hurdle that has to be crossed.

The Xbox One and PS4 versions will still be available through their respective stores.

Fallout 76 Pre-Load

To clarify for those asking, you are safe to remove/uninstall B.E.T.A from your Xbox One or PlayStation 4. PC players will receive a small update to their existing B.E.T.A. download to prepare them for November 14. — Fallout (@Fallout) November 9, 2018

If you’re reading this right now then that means Fallout 76 is available for pre-load on every platform. This is a pretty sizable game so you’ll want to make sure you give it some time if you’re planning on playing this right when it goes live.

Bethesda lets players know you are safe to uninstall the beta on Xbox One and PS4 but you will need to keep it installed if you’re on PC. The PC beta will have a small update before it goes live while the Xbox One and PS4 will be brand new installs.

Fallout 76 Unlock Time

Fallout 76 will be available to play at 12:01 a.m. local time. It sounds like those hoping for a midnight EST release around the world are out of luck this time Servers will not be live until the game launches at 12:01 a.m. local time on November 14.

See Also