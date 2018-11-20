Where to Farm Stimpaks in Fallout 76

When it comes to surviving Fallout 76’s wasteland you’re going to need every bit of help you can get. Thankfully, farming the life-saving item know as Stimpaks is relatively easy, but a bit time-consuming. There are multiple ways to hunt for these items and some users have already begun to document good areas for Stimpak farming.

One popular area that I have used myself is the Landview Lighthouse which is located in Zone A, southeast of Vault 76. This farming location was first discovered by Reddit user Diet-Shasta, who noticed that a Scorched enemy will spawn there and drop 5 Stimpaks. This isn’t always the case though, there is a chance that molerats or Ghouls will spawn. However, whenever we’ve come across a group of Scorched, one is typically holding a few Stimpaks.

Another series of areas were shared by Youtuber All Things Fallout, who came up with a route to farm Stimpaks. The general idea of the route is to hit early locations like the Moonshiner’s Shack and the Isolated Cabin because specific variants of enemies will spawn. Every foe with a crown over their head is designated as a leader, which means they will have more loot on them when they die.

This is what you want to look for when you are farming locations, regardless of where that is in the wasteland. Enemies with crowns over their names will always carry more loot and in this case, it’s usually an abundance of Stimpaks. Just remember, Stimpaks are heavy and can really fill up your inventory so don’t go nuts with farming them.

We also found that Arktos Pharma is a solid location for Stimpaks since a fair amount of enemies spawn here and you can typically find items lying about. You also want to hit any hospital you come across such as AVR Medical Center or Watoga Emergency Services. Remember, in order to farm from any location you’ll probably need to server hop. Enemies don’t spawn that fast, so it’s just easier to reload into a new area.

Keep in mind others could be farming or have just killed your targets normally. There’s no 100% guaranteed method for farming Stimpaks since you cannot control all the variables. However, any area that spawns an enemy with a crown over their name is generally a good place to start. If they don’t drop Stimpaks then they may carry valuable ammo or crafting materials. Make sure to keep an eye out and a mental note when you’re exploring!

