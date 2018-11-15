Where to Find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

If you want to survive the dangerous wastelands of West Virginia, then you’ll need to build a variety of different weapons and defenses. Fallout 76 features a robust crafting system that allows players to turn their old junk and random garbage into key items. While there are a ton of common crafting materials, one of the rarest is Fiber Optics.

Only found in a select few pieces of junk, this crafting material is key for building weapons such as the Ultracite Gatling Laser and structures like the Power Connectors. If you aren’t focusing on laser-based weapons then you won’t need to farm a ton of these crafting materials. This is very much a mid to late game material for those who want to upgrade their bases with power and switches.

Here’s a list of all the junk that contains Fiber Optics in Fallout 76:

Biometric Scanner

Fiber Optics Bundle

Microscope

The most common of these three items is the microscope, which can be typically found in labs, medical tents, and military installations. There’s usually at least one lying about, so make sure to give an area that looks like scientists or the government was involved a thorough examination. Again, this isn’t a very common crafting material so don’t expect to be rolling in Fiber Optics. We suggest hoarding them until you really know what kind of base or what gun you want to make.

If you are having trouble finding them in the wild, make sure to have Fiber Optics marked for search. This can be done when you are trying to craft an item, but don’t have the required parts for it. Once Fiber Optics are marked, any item in the wild that has this component will show up with a magnifying glass next to it. This is a good back up method to have in case you forget what items Fiber Optics are found in.

See Also