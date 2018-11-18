Where to Get Firecracker Berries in Fallout 76

There are a lot of plants, animals, and materials in Bethesda’s newest title, Fallout 76. One of these items is dubbed the Firecracker Berry which can either be used in crafting or just directly consumed. However, finding these items can be a bit tricky since Fallout 76 doesn’t directly tell you where to look. Thankfully, there are a number of locations where you can find Firecracker Berries.

Here’s every named location you can find Firecracker Berries at in Fallout 76:

Soloman’s Pond

Mac’s Farm

Twin Lakes

Ingrim Mansion

Toxic Larry’s Meat N’ Go

Seneca Gang Camp

Aaronholt Homestead

Monorail Elevator

However, if you are really desperate for this item you could always place a camp outside one of the named locations above and world hop. Since you’re loaded into a new world every time you start, you can keep going into refreshing an area’s items. Keep in mind this will always cause the enemies to respawn so be prepared for a fight. It’s not exactly immersive, but it will get the job done.

Additionally, users can earn Firecracker Berries for completing quests and they can be found out in the wild. Early on, we’ve had the most luck finding Firecracker Berries in Zone B, but this isn’t a guarantee. Since Fallout 76 is a multiplayer game, there’s a chance that these items could or could not spawn. Firecracker Berries are especially useful since they are a key ingredient in Berry Mentants which temporarily increase your Intelligence by a whopping 5 points. Make sure to save up a few if you need to utilize this drug in the future.

