How to Watch Fortnite’s Cube Event

Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event ends today which will bring an end to the zombies and to the cube, affectionately named Kevin by the Reddit community.

The event will end with an in-game event that will be available for everyone to watch who happens to be in a game at that time.

The event kicks off today at 1 p.m. EST so you’ll have to make sure you’re on Fortnite and in a game at that time. During the rocket launch event a few months ago many players stopped the action to watch the event so you might be able to find yourself in a similar situation this time around.

The cube has been slowly changing its appearance and now it’s pretty much at the end of its journey. It will be a tough pill for many fans to swallow when it finally disappears since the community has spent a lot of time with this cube by now.

The Cube is shedding it's outer layer 😯 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/jWoXonEupI — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) November 4, 2018

We don’t know what will happen to the map once the event concludes but if the past events are anything to go by we expect the map to take on a whole new form. When the cube went into Loot Lake it turned the whole surface into a jump pad and when the rocket launched it created a giant rift in the sky.

Some fans have even asked for Epic Games to disable weapons for the event in a way to allow everyone to watch the events unfold safely. Nobody wants a repeat of the rocket launch event where one destroyed ramp led to the kill record in Fortnite.

