How to Gift in Fortnite

Just in time for the holidays, a Fortnite gifting system has arrived in the game.

This system will allow players to gift skins, emotes, sprays, etc. to their friends and family, making a gift of cosmetics an excellent Christmas gift.

To give a gift you’ll go to purchase an item like you normally would but instead you’ll have the option to “Buy As A Gift” which is what you’ll want to click if you’re gifting an item.

If you’re trying to gift something from an iOS device you won’t be able to as Apple’s policies don’t allow this.

Once you do this you’re able to choose which friend you want to send the gift to and you can even write a message if you’d like to. From there you’ll have to wait for your friend to log in and they’ll be greeted with a gift and the message if you chose to write one.

Epic Games has restricted a few things about gifting. You are only allowed to gift three times within a 24 hour period and you’ll have to have been friends with the person you’re gifting to for at least 48 hours.

Here’s the full list of things you’ll have to do before gifting:

Make sure you have Multi-factor authentication enabled on your account. If you’re not sure how to get this setup then check out the instructions here.

You must have been friends with somebody for at least 48 hours before you can send a gift to them.

You will only be able to gift three times within a 24 hour period.

Any gifts that are purchased are NOT refundable.

refundable. You can only gift an item that is currently available in the Item Shop.

Gifting is only available for a limited time so if you plan on sending some gifts you’re going to have to do it sooner rather than later.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also