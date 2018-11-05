Fortnite NFL Skins Go On Sale November 9

Epic Games and the National Football League have teamed up to bring NFL cosmetics to Fortnite.

Starting November 9 players will be able to buy their favorite NFL team’s jersey and choose any number between zero and 99 to appear on the back of their jersey.

No matter if your team is good or bad all 32 NFL teams will have representation so you’ll be able to rep any team you want. We can almost certainly expect to see Ninja rocking the Lions jersey on stream in the near future.

These jerseys will hit the item shop at 7 p.m. ET on November 9. It isn’t yet clear what the prices will be on these jerseys but we’ll share more information as it comes.

We also don’t have much information regarding what skins the jerseys will go over. The trailer shows the default skins will be wearing the jerseys so perhaps you will be able to cycle through those skins until you get the one you want.

It doesn’t look like the skins will come with any sort of back bling which makes sense considering NFL players don’t wear anything on their backs. For a better idea of what your favorite jersey looks like in Fortnite, you can take a close look at the trailer as it showcases all of the teams.

This isn’t the first sports cross-over Epic Games has done as Fortnite has had both Winter Olympics and World Cup 2018 skins in the game. Epic Games has shown a willingness in the past to work with big brands, even bringing Thanos into the game for an LTM.

If this cross-over goes well it doesn’t seem too out of the realm of possibilities to expect cross-overs with other sports as well such as the NBA or MLB.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

