Fortnite: Secret Banner Location Week 8, Season 6

Another week of Fortnite challenges is almost upon us, which means it’s time to deduce the location of the secret banner. Unlike previous seasons, Epic Games have been adding both Secret Banners and Battle Stars throughout the entire season. This week’s banner is only available after you complete the Week 8 challenges, so don’t bother going for it until this.

You can find the Week 8, Season 6 Secret Banner on the roof of Flush Factory right by the chimney. Look for the one with the parachute caught on the smokestack, as the banner should be right near that. Remember, there’s no point landing here unless you’ve finished the required challenges, so don’t stress about obtaining this banner.

Keep in mind, there’s a high chance that you won’t be dropping alone here, so consider grabbing a gun before going for the banner. Flush Factory is on the outskirts of the island – and usually the circle – so we recommend making this your main drop zone. It’s rare you’ll have enough time to run to it when the storm is closing in.

As for the challenges themselves, there has been a leak circulating that appears to be false. Forbes noted that the Fortnite Week 8 challenges were repeats of the previous season, as players have already searched between oversized chairs. Additionally, having a challenge tied to Rifts seems odd since this season hasn’t focused on them at all and their general spawn rate appears to be reduced.

Whatever the challenges end up being this week, make sure you grab your banner when they are all done!

