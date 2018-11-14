Fortnite v6.30 New Skins, Gliders, Emotes, & Pickaxes Leaked

With a new patch now live, players have already begun datamining Fortnite to get a sneak peek at the new cosmetics coming. Posted by the Twitter account Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks, the new skins feature a punk rocker, wizards, and tribal outfits. While we don’t know what the emotes are at this time, we do get a glimpse of their icon.

While the rarities for these cosmetics have not been revealed, we do know the names for the different skins. Starting from the top row and working out way down the different characters are called: Riot, Castor, Elmira, Maki Master, and Taro. Remember, these have not been released yet, so nothing is finalized. There’s a chance that Epic Games could adjust certain aspects of these outfits.

With only two weeks left in Season 6, these will probably be the last new skins until Season 7 arrives. If you have been putting off finishing the challenges, now is the time to start knocking them out. Thankfully, many of them are very easy to complete – especially in the larger modes such as Disco Domination or Food Fight.

See Also