How to Get Ganondorf Transmog on Diablo 3 Switch

At long last Diablo 3 has been released for the Nintendo Switch after a series of leaks and rumors.

The Switch edition of Diablo 3 is the Eternal Collection meaning it comes with the Reaper of Souls expansion pack along with The Necromancer DLC giving buyers the full-fledged Diablo 3 experience.

The Nintendo Switch version also features some exclusive content such as amiibo support and a Ganondorf transmog set which will turn your avatar into the famed Zelda villain.

The game doesn’t outright give you the transmog when you create a new character but instead, you’ll have to take a couple extra steps. While your Cucco pet is right in your inventory the amiibo portal and Ganondorf transmog set will be in your stash.

It doesn’t matter if you start your game in Adventure or Story mode all you have to do is head to your stash and pick out the transmog set from there. You can find this by going into the Bag tab and then clicking on items. Once you take the transmog out of your stash you have to go into your inventory and use it.

You should see a series of unlocks popping up on your screen which will allow you to transform various parts of your armor into Ganondorf. To transmogrify your items you have to take them to the Mystic and pay a gold fee.

The addition of Ganondorf is a cool thing to see considering Nintendo fans had to wait six years for Diablo to come to their platform but Blizzard has made it worth the wait.

Blizzard has announced a Loot Goblin amiibo for Diablo 3 on the Switch and there will presumably be others on the way if the leaks turn out to be true.

For more portable Diablo news you might be interested in the recently announced Diablo: Immortal which is coming exclusively to iOS and Android devices. The announcement was met with considerable backlash among fans due to it being the closing announcement during BlizzCon’s opening ceremonies and the fact that it is mobile only. You can read more about Diablo: Immortal here.

