How to Make Ghosts Leave Pokemon Tower in Pokemon Let’s Go

Veterans of the Pokemon anime and of Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow likely know all about Lavender Town and the fact that it’s home to all sorts of ghost Pokemon.

Lavender Town returns in Pokemon Let’s Go and will feel very familiar to those who have experienced it before. However, for newcomers, there might be some challenges and questions revolving around what’s really going on in the Pokemon Tower.

When you first enter the tower in Pokemon Let’s Go you battle with your rival and then are met with a cowardly Cubone. From here you’ll see apparitions start to appear and if you touch them you’ll be teleported back to the first floor of the Pokemon Tower.

If you time your movements you can dodge them all the way to the top of the tower but you’ll still be met with a giant ghost as a roadblock. There’s no way to avoid this final ghost so instead, you’ll need to get past it using the Silph Scope.

The Silph Scope can be obtained by heading over to Celedon City, the site of the fourth Gym Badge, and defeating Team Rocket at their hidden hideout in the Celedon City Game Corner.

You have to progress through the hideout until you come across their boss Giovanni where you’ll have to defeat him and he’ll reward you with the Silph Scope.

The Silph Scope will identify all of the ghosts in the Pokemon Tower meaning you’ll now be able to catch the Haunters and Gastlys floating around, along with being able to get past the final ghost.

Doing this will also pave the way to getting the Poke Flute which will let us finally move Snorlax off that bridge.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

