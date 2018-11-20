Where to Take Gold Teeth in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’re reading this that probably means you have arrived in Fuchsia City, likely in search of the Fuchsia City gym badge from Koga. Pokemon Let’s Go has a slightly different looking Fuchsia City than you’re probably used to seeing in Pokemon games.

One thing you might stumble across when you go south in the town is Team Rocket’s Jessie and James discovering something in the sand. What they find ends up being Gold Teeth which they give to you before leaving.

In Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow you’d go into the Safari Zone and give the Gold Teeth back to the warden but that’s not something you can do here since the Safari Zone has been replaced with the Pokemon Go Park.

You still have to take these teeth to the warden but he will just be in a house instead of deep in the Safari Zone in Pokemon Let’s Go.

The warden can be found in the house directly right of the Pokemon Center. All you have to do is talk to him, give him the teeth and he’ll reward you. It’s certainly a lot easier to get the warden his teeth in this game than it was in previous ones.

The warden will reward you with Pokemon Let’s Go version of Strength called Strong Push and with the Safari Clothes that you can dress your character and Pokemon in.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

