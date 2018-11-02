Hitman 2 Launch Trailer Shows Off Sean Bean & Crazy Weapons

Hitman 2 is almost here and to celebrate a new launch trailer has released. Featuring actor Sean Bean, this live-action trailer focuses on the different creative weapons available in-game. You can check out the new trailer below in all it’s chaotic, brutal glory.

This series has never been a stranger to forcing players to improvise weapons on the spot. The previous Hitman title featured a plethora of unique items and outfits that Agent 47 could use against the A.I. During our one hour demo of Hitman 2, we saw a number of different items we could use to slay our foes. It’s clear that IO Interactive is focusing on giving players a more robust system to take out targets. This franchise has always relied on strong replayability and it’s clear that Hitman 2 is following in these footsteps.

For the unfamiliar, Sean Bean was recently confirmed to be the first Elusive Target of Hitman 2. Bean will be portrayed as a rogue MI5 agent known as Mark Faba. Like previous Elusive Targets, users will only have one chance to track and kill Faba, otherwise, the mission will become unavailable.

Hitman 2 is scheduled to launch on November 13 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

