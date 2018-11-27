How to Access Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Online beta begins today for certain owners of Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you shelled out money for the Ultimate Edition of the game then you can start playing the beta today. You can access the beta from the Red Dead Redemption 2 title screen where you’ll see an option in the top right to select Online.

For the players who didn’t buy the Ultimate Edition you’ll have a little bit longer to wait until you can hop into the beta.

Tuesday, November 27: All Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners. Please note, players who purchased the physical Ultimate Edition must redeem the Ultimate Edition code in the packaging to be eligible.

Wednesday, November 28: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data.

Wednesday, November 28: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data. Thursday, November 29: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 between October 26th to October 29th according to our data.

Friday, November 30: All players who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar says this is being done to ease players into things and not overload the servers. Another way to look at it is a way of rewarding who were early adopters to the game.

If you purchased the game on day one without buying the Ultimate Edition you’ll have access beginning tomorrow. If you purchased it during the initial week you’ll get access the day after that and then everyone receives access a day after that.

Rockstar wants players to report all bugs they run across during the duration of the beta. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most polished games this generation which is probably why they want the online aspect to follow a similar path.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online will certainly be a hit among players if Grand Theft Auto Online is anything to go by. There’s currently no timetable as to when the mode will come out of beta but stay tuned.

See Also