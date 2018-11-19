How To Get Berries in Pokemon Let’s Go: Razz Berries, Golden Razz, Pinap & Nanab

What is the best way to find berries in Pokemon Let’s Go? Whether you’re looking for Razz Berries, Golden Razz, Pinap, or Nanab, there are several different ways you can go about obtaining berries. Here’s a quick review.

Here Are Some Locations Where You Can Find Berries

An area in Let’s Go actually spawns a lot of Razz Berries if you know where to look. According to Redditor WasabiGamer, if you go to Route 17, search a path with yellow flowers that contains berries. Then walk away until you get to a new route, turn around, and come back. If you search for berries again at the same spot, you could find up to 100 berries, WasabiGamer suggests.

You can also visit the Cerulean Cave and farm Golden Razz, Pinap, and Nanab, suggests Redditor DragtheChains.

Also, watch your Pikachu or Eevee closely. If they start wagging their tail while you’re near a bush, they may have found a berry.

Catch More Pokemon

The more Pokemon you catch, the more berries you’ll get as rewards. Serebii notes that catch rewards are based on whether you’ve done a good job catching the Pokemon, your total amount of captured Pokemon so far, and the Catch Combo of your Pokemon. The higher your Catch Combo, Serebii notes, the more likely it is that you’ll find Candy instead of Berries. You can also use Pinap berries to increase your item yields.

You can also use the carrying system on your Pokeball Plus to find berries.

