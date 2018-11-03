How to Get Wood in Fallout 76

Since Fallout 76 really leans into the survival aspect with this iteration you’ll find that collecting all sorts of junk is actually very beneficial in this game.

Wood is a material you’re going to need a lot of in Fallout 76 so it’s important to know where to find it. If you know where to look then you’ll know it’s not entirely hard to find.

Wood can be found by breaking down various objects but it is more commonly found if you simply look down at the ground. This is a Fallout game that actually has several trees and grass so there’s going to be a lot of opportunities to collect wood.

Wood can be found from logs lying around on the ground which will by far be the easiest way to obtain wood. If you just take a couple minutes walking around and checking the ground you can easily collect a nice stockpile of wood which will then be used to craft new items.

Items such as clipboards, pencils, wood blocks, etc. will all reward you with wood if you break them down at your camp so those will be things you want to collect throughout your journey in the wasteland. There’s a perk in the Luck tree called Woodchucker which give you increased wood when you are gathering it. It will be a good card to put on if your goal is to obtain more wood.

Another easy way to obtain wood is to trade with other players. Since this is an online game you’re likely going to be finding other players who have collected a lot of wood during their playthrough. All you have to do is initiate trade with another player and make it know that you want to get some wood.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

