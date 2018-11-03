How to Save in Fallout 76

This isn’t the same Fallout you’ve played over the years. Fallout 76 is a new take on the franchise and it takes us online giving us our first multiplayer Fallout experience.

Gone are the days of quick saves right before doing something you’re probably gonna regret but instead you will have to live with all of the decisions you make in the game. Although there aren’t NPCs in Fallout 76 you will still find yourself in many dangerous situations such as whether or not you want to tackle a group of mirelurks. Fortunately, you can die as many times as you want in this game since you respawn. If you do die all you have to do is go back to your body and loot all of the junk you have collected.

Since this is a persistent world the way players save will be a little different with Fallout 76. That difference is you actually don’t save manually but the game does it for you itself. This means that when you’re done playing all you have to do is close out of the game and you’re all done. If you happened to log out and someone builds a base where you were then you might find yourself having to move your base but that’s the extent of problems you’ll come across.

It might feel dangerous to close out of a Fallout game without saving but we assure you everything will be okay if you do so. When you start the game back up you’ll load back into your game in the same spot you were in before with all the same quests.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

See Also