Into the Fire Exam Answers in Fallout 76

During your time in the wasteland of Fallout 76, you will likely come across a quest called “Into the Fire” located in the Charleston Fire Department.

As you progress through the quest you’ll eventually come across a terminal that will ask you to get all seven questions correct on an exam before you can continue the quest.

While you can search around the station and find all the answers or just guess your way through, it’s a little easier if you take the easy way out and just look the answers up online. If you fail the exam you are able to retake it so you don’t have to worry about being locked out of the terminal or anything.

We’ve got you covered if you decide to look them up yourself so here are all seven answers to the exam:

Question 1 Answer: C) Evacuate as quickly as possible.

Evacuate as quickly as possible. Question 2 Answer: B) A water-soaked rag.

A water-soaked rag. Question 3 Answer: A) Gently bind the burn with clean bandages.

Gently bind the burn with clean bandages. Question 4 Answer: B) Retreat immediately.

Retreat immediately. Question 5 Answer: C) 1 pt. Purified Water, 2 Ash Rose, 2 Blight, 2 Soot Flower

1 pt. Purified Water, 2 Ash Rose, 2 Blight, 2 Soot Flower Question 6 Answer: B) Fall back and engage from a distance with firearms.

Fall back and engage from a distance with firearms. Question 7 Answer: C) End his life as mercifully as possible.

After you do this it will require you go through a physical exam that is pretty self-explanatory, all you do is follow signs until the completion of the exam, except it’s quite the jog to the beginning of the exam. You’ll probably run into some more Scorched along the way so make sure you watch out for that.

Fallout 76 is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC through Bethesda’s online store.

