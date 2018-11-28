Dead by Daylight Jeff Johansen Lore & Perks

The new Public Test Build is out now for Dead by Daylight giving players their first looks at the new killer and new survivor.

The new killer is called the Legion and he/she has the ability to vault windows and pallets along with triggering a bleed out on survivors. You can read more about the Legion here.

Jeff Johansen is the new survivor and he has quite the lore behind him. Here’s the synopsis based on what his background is in Dead by Daylight.

Jeff was born in a Canada and was a bit of loner throughout school. He grew an interest to heavy metal music and it helped him cope with his parents always fighting.

He eventually got a job at a video store where he had a lot of free time to draw. One customer saw the drawings and asked him to paint a mural depicting his gang called “The Legion” and was paid $50 and a 12-pack of beer for his work.

Years later Jeff was injured during a concert, hence the scar over his eye, and was told he could lose part of his eyesight from the injury. Jeff eventually received a phone call saying his father had passed away so he went back to his hometown and got caught up in nostalgia.

He went by the cabin where he painted the mural where he was never seen again.

Enough about lore, let’s move onto his perks. Here are Jeff Johansen’s perks:

Breakdown: Any time you are removed from a hook (escaped or saved), the hook breaks and the Killer’s aura is shown to you.

Aftercare: A 2-way link is created between yourself and other Survivors when you cooperate. When you heal or rescue someone, or when someone heals or rescues you, a link is created, allowing you to see each other’s auras across the entire map.

Distortion: You start the Trial with 3 tokens. When your aura would be shown to the killer, the perk activates, and a token is consumed. For a short period, your aura will not be shown to the Killer and you leave no scratch marks.

The perks still have a chance of changing slightly since this is only the PTB but the lore will likely remain the same.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

