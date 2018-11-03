Can You Kill the Mothman in Fallout 76?

There is still a lot to explore in the world of Fallout 76 despite the fact it isn’t a traditional Fallout game.

The same types of Easter eggs will exist in this title meaning players will still need to keep an eagle eye open for these hidden secrets.

One of the not so well kept secrets is Fallout 76’s inclusion of the Mothman. For those who don’t know the Mothman is a moth humanoid that showed up right before strange events happened. The Mothman sightings were at their peak in the late ’60s before they tapered off.

It isn’t that surprising to see the Mothman incorporated into Fallout 76 since it does take place in West Virginia, the same state all of the previous sightings came in.

Very close to Vault 76 is the Mothman Museum which is something you can actually visit if you’re interested in checking out more of the Mothman.

The Mothman is actually a creature you can see in the game and he’s indicated by his glowing red eyes in the distance. He may look like a formidable foe but it turns out he is beatable if you have enough bullets and patience.

The video above shows a player killing the Mothman in the beta so he proves it is possible. The Mothman looks like he acts as a bullet sponge so you’ll need to have a lot of extra ammo to pull off this feat.

The Mothman didn’t seem very aggressive in the above video so he might have actually been a victim of a bug in this situation.

What about you? Have you seen the Mothman in Fallout 76 and lived to tell the tale? Let us know in the comments below if you were able to take him out.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

