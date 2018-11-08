Where to Find Kronstadt Octane Booster in Hitman 2

There are a lot of ways to kill your targets in Hitman 2, but some of the flashiest deaths require a bit of preparation. One of these kills involves sabotaging a new race car that is on display. Available for both the Guided and UnGuided version of Miami, this method can be a bit tricky since you have to find a special fuel that’s never labeled on your map. Thankfully, it’s quite easy to find and can be done without drawing additional attention.

As you make your way over to Robert Knox’s side of the map, we strongly recommend you grab a Kronstadt Engineer outfit. This is pretty easy to find since a lot of the scientists can be isolated without issue. Once you have this outfit, heads towards the garage north of the Expo Center. This on the Level 1, so if you’re lost, go to the room directly above the area labeled “Expo Center.”

When you enter the garage the Kronstadt Octane Booster can be found on the raised level to the left. It’s a small red bottle and the item will be highlighted if you use your Instinct. Once you have the Octane Booster, head towards the show car and use a screwdriver to sabotage the race car. After that, just pour the booster into the fuel tank and get ready for an easy kill.