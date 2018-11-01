Diablo 3 Loot Goblin Amiibo Shown Ahead of Switch Release

If you’re a Diablo 3 fan and haven’t been living under a rock these past few months then you are probably aware of the upcoming Switch release to kick off BlizzCon 2018.

News about potential amiibo leaked on Reddit but here is our official unveiling of the first one. This amiibo is the Loot Goblin which looks like it most closely resembles a treasure goblin.

Here’s what the Reddit thread said about the amiibo:

Based on datamined information from the Switch version of the game Diablo 3 will support 3 types of Amiibo: Default/Generic Amiibo

Treasure Goblin Amiibo

Demon Amiibo The first two will spawn a portal leading to some location (controlled by server so can’t be datamined) while the demon amiibo will spawn a powerful demon on the map. To prevent abuse, there’s currently a cooldown on each type of the summon: 22 hours (1320 minutes) for portals

45 minutes for demons. amiibos can be used in both local and online mode.

Where there are goblins, there is treasure to be found! Summon your own portal to untold riches with the exclusive #DiabloSwitch Loot Goblin amiibo – available Dec 2018! pic.twitter.com/jLe4vMmkcH — Diablo (@Diablo) November 1, 2018

We’re not entirely sure what the amiibo will do in-game outside of what we’ve seen leaked in the Reddit thread. Since it is still a leak we can’t confirm anything until we get the amiibo into our hands. The release date has been given for December 2018 so we’re still a little over a month out from getting it.

The Reddit thread said three amiibo are coming so it seems like we will have two more amiibo on the way eventually if these leaks are to be trusted. If you want to pick one of these up you should probably do it fast as several of these amiibo become very rare right away.

Ever since the release of Dark Souls on the Switch, it has become increasingly hard to track down a Solaire amiibo that launched for the game. Diablo 3 will surely be popular on the Switch so you’ll have to get this new amiibo sooner rather than later.

