How to Get Machamp in Pokemon Let’s Go

Machamp is one of the strongest fighting type Pokemon you can obtain in Pokemon Let’s Go but he’s not available through traditional means.

To get Machamp you’ll have to first catch a Machop which can be found in a variety of caves in the early game. From there Machop will evolve into Machoke where he receives a huge boost in power.

You can also catch a wild Machoke in places such as Victory Road but that’s more endgame type content and you’re probably looking to get one a little bit earlier than that.

Getting Machoke to evolve into Machamp is where things start to get a little tricky. You’ll have to find someone to trade your Machoke to in order to get it to evolve into Machamp. This means Machamp operates the same way Alakazam does as they are only available through trade.

Machamp is a really powerful Pokemon so it’d be a bummer to have him stuck as a Machoke his whole life. Besides, four arms are always better than two.

If you’re lucky you might be able to find somebody willing to help you online through Reddit or GameFAQs. The online Pokemon community is usually really helpful so just create a new thread or find an existing one with people looking to make the same trades as you.

To trade with somebody you’ll need to press X, go to Communicate, click Play With Others, decided whether you are playing local or over the internet and then choose Link Trade with the same link code as the other player.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

