How to Get Mega Stones in Pokemon Let’s Go

Pokemon X and Y introduced Mega Evolutions to the Pokemon series. Mega Evolutions were performed using Mega Stones on certain Pokemon during battle which would power them up during that battle only.

Warning: Spoilers for Pokemon Let’s Go will follow.

In Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Evolutions have returned which means Mega Stones are back as well. We’re looking at a decent chunk of Pokemon with Mega Evolutions available for them in this game so there will be a lot to collect.

Several of the Mega Stones are given to you by progressing through the game. Once you defeat Blaine on Cinnabar Island and come back to Pallet Town, Professor Oak and Gary will reward you with several Mega Stones. The original three starters will each have a Mega Stone that is given to you while Charizard has two. You’ll be getting Venusaurite, Blastoisite, Charizardite X and Y from Professor Oak and Blue.

Once you keep progressing you’ll eventually find your way to the Pokemon League. Once you make it here you can find an NPC wearing a Slowbro outfit who will be selling a variety of stones.

Aerodactyl – Aerodactylite

Alakazam – Alakazite

Beedrill – Beedrillite

Pidgeot – Pidgeotite

Slowbro – Slowbronite

Gengar – Gengarite

Kangaskhan – Kangaskhanite

Pinsir – Pinsirite

Gyarados – Gyaradosite

The last Mega Stones you’ll come across in the game are when you catch Mewtwo. Mewtwo is found in the Cerulean Cave and once you catch him and defeat Green, you’ll be given his Mega Stone.

