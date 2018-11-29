The Best Ways to Get Money in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online has officially launched and players will undoubtedly be looking to make some extra cash. When you start Red Dead Redemption Online you won’t have a lot of money, so it’s vital you scrounge up some dough quickly. Everything costs money in this game and the last thing you want is to be dirt poor.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to earn money in Red Dead Redemption Online. We are primarily going to be focusing on earning cash in the early game since that’s when money and high paying missions are so scarce. It will take a good amount of time before you amass a decent amount of cash – even longer if you plan on buying any new weapons.

1. Complete Story Missions

The first and most popular method for getting money is by completing missions. These are available by either going to the yellow icon on your map or selecting left on the D-Pad and picking the Quick Join tab. Mission rewards vary wildly depending on where you are and what missions is selected. Early ones will only net you a few dollars, while higher level quests offer a couple hundred.

However, there is a catch to grinding out story missions. Red Dead Redemption 2 Online only gives you money for the first time that quest is completed that day. So don’t expect to keep playing the same mission over and over again, you have to wait 24 hours before it rewards you money. We still do recommend doing these quests, especially if you are just starting. It may not be a lot of money, but it’s enough to buy some supplies and ammo.

2. Stranger Missions

Another way for obtaining cash is by finish stranger missions scattered throughout the world. These are marked by a black bystander in a pink circle on your map and are one time missions that will give you some money. The cash is typically a little better than earlier missions, but there is a pretty big risk when doing these quests.

Unlike anything tied to the co-op story, other players in the world can interrupt and sabotage your Stranger Quests. Because of this, we recommend doing Stranger Quests that are away from other players. The map is pretty big, so just fast travel to an area that is light on players and do the Stranger Quests there. These are also pretty short since they’re timed, so it’s a nice way to get some quick money.

3. Hunting

Perhaps the popular and lucrative way to earn money early on is by hunting animals out in the wild. Turning in pelts and meat can typically net you 5 to 10 dollars a trip, even more if they are Perfect Pelts. Try to hunt animals outside of any city with a Butcher Shop like Blackwater or Saint Denis.

The weapons you start out with won’t be good enough to get a perfect pelt, but you can hogtie and stab an animal for one. This method is a bit trickier, especially on faster animals like deer. Once you get to level 10 you can go buy a bow from the Gunsmith and start obtaining Perfect Pelts to sell.

4. Fencing Stolen Goods

Finally, you can just sell the stolen goods you get from bodies or other locations on the map. While you can hunt for Gold Bars, this is not a consistent method for obtaining cash – especially since only some items can be purchased with gold. When you’re doing missions make sure to loot bodies for valuables and then sell them to the Fences.

General Store owners won’t buy jewelry, so make sure to visit a Fence from time to time. They will typically give you a good price, especially if the item is gold or platinum. We suggest always checking bodies during missions since they will vanish once the quest is completed.

