What Does Moon Stone Do in Pokemon Let’s Go?

If this is your first Pokemon adventure then there’s a lot to take in. For many, Pokemon Let’s Go will be a return to the very first generation and a trip through the land of nostalgia.

One of the things you will be coming across in this game is Moon Stones. You can find Moon Stones in, no surprise here, Mt. Moon. Mt. Moon is also the home to the Helix and Dome Fossils so there’s a lot of stuff to be found in this cave.

While it might seem like Moon Stones are useless they actually do have an important use if you plan on filling out your Pokedex. Like the stones sold in Celedon City, the Moon Stone is used to evolve certain Pokemon.

Since this is just the first generation of Pokemon the Moon Stone is limited with its uses but there’s still a good amount of Pokemon who can be evolved with the stone.

The following shows what the Moon Stone will do when used on certain Pokemon.

Clefairy -> Clefable

Nidorino/Nidorina -> Nidoking/Nidoqueen

Jigglypuff -> Wigglytuff

While just four Pokemon can take advantage of the Moon Stone in Pokemon Let’s Go it’s important to still hang onto the stones as these evolved Pokemon are much stronger than their unevolved counterparts.

It also helps that you don’t have to buy the Moon Stones so you can just hang onto the ones you find and save all of your money.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

