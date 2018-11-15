Free-to-Play Card Game Mythgard Closed Beta Announced

A new collective card game dubbed “Mythgard” is looking to make a name for itself in this rapidly expanding genre. Developed by Rhino Games, Mythgard has been in production for two years and will boast over 330 cards at the launch of the upcoming beta.

For the unfamiliar, Rhino Games was founded by former Blizzard developer Peter Hu and former Google X senior software engineer Paxton Mason. In the press release sent out, Hu commented on Mythgard’s reveal and its place in the card game genre.

With all the digital CCGs by big name companies coming out recently, you might wonder why we’re making another one. But in truth the genre is still relatively new, and there’s a lot of game design space yet to be explored. We believe that Mythgard’s innovations on the form will stand out in people’s minds for a long time to come. Personally, of all the titles I’ve worked on, this is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most – and I sincerely hope that shines through when you sit down to play it.

Mythgard’s closed beta is scheduled to drop sometime in early 2019. This beta will feature a plethora of different modes including:

Single-player campaign

1v1 Mode

2v2 Mode

Ranked PvP

Casual PvP

There has been no word on how to join or sign up for the Mythgard beta, however, we suspect this will be revealed at a later date. This game is available on Steam, Google Play, and the App Store. At the time of writing this, Mythgard has no hard release date set.