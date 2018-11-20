How to Get Nidoking/Nidoqueen in Pokemon Let’s Go

Most Pokemon you come across in Pokemon Let’s Go evolve through the traditional way of just leveling up.

Nidoran male and female are two of the first Pokemon you see in the game and while they may not look like much they actually evolve into some of the strongest Pokemon you’ll see in the game in Nidoking and Nidoqueen.

Depending on the gender of your Nidoran you’re looking at an evolution into either Nidorino or Nidorina. If you can’t tell by the gender symbols what sex your Nidoran is just remember the male one if purple while the female is blue.

Once you have a Nidorino or Nidorina you might notice it stops evolving even after if approaches level 40 which is usually when other third evolution Pokemon may have already evolved. This is because with these two Pokemon you’ll need to do something different.

To get a Nidoking or Nidoqueen you’ll need to use a Moon Stone on your Nidorino or Nidorina respectively. Unlike the other evolution stones, a Moon Stone will have to be found instead of bought. The Moon Stone can be found in Mt. Moon, the cave leading from Pewter City to Cerulean City.

You can use the Moon Stone on either Pokemon as soon as they evolve so you don’t have to wait until Nidorino or Nidorina reach a higher level if you don’t want to.

