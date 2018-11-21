How to Get Ninetails in Pokemon Let’s Go

While there are plenty of fire Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go some are arguably cooler than others.

Ninetails is the evolved form of Vulpix and while you are able to catch a Vulpix in the wild you might find it a little tougher to get a Ninetails. While Vulpix will evolve into Ninetails you might find yourself leveling your Vulpix a lot but it never evolves.

This is because to evolve your Vulpix you’ll need to use a Fire Stone on it. A Fire Stone can be purchased in Celadon City along with the rest of the evolution stones. A Ninetails is a much stronger version of Vulpix so you’ll want to evolve it eventually.

Most of the Pokemon in the game evolve from leveling up on their own but Ninetails was an exception to this rule.

To further complicate matters Vulpix is actually exclusive to the Eevee edition. This means you are able to catch a Vulpix in that version but you will have to either transfer from Pokemon Go and acquire a Vulpix or Ninetails through a trade if you own the Pikachu version.

Everyone Pokemon game in the past has encouraged players to trade with each other to fill out their Pokedex and that hasn’t changed with this title. It is easier than ever to fill your Pokedex in this game though since you are able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

