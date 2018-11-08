Ninja, Logic & Rick and Morty Stream Fallout 76 Tonight

Twitch superstar Ninja will be taking his talents to the wasteland of Fallout 76 tonight in a special stream with rapper Logic and TV’s Rick and Morty.

The Fallout 76 beta wraps up today at 8 p.m. ET while this stream begins at 9 p.m. ET, which seems to indicate the game will be opened back up for these streamers to play together.

For those interested in watching the stream there will be a variety of different places to do so. You can watch on Bethesda’s Mixer or Twitch, Adult Swim, or Microsoft’s Mixer channel. Interesting enough this will be one of the rare opportunities to see Ninja on Mixer instead of Twitch.

No actual end time has been given for the stream but we imagine it’ll go for at least a couple of hours. With Ninja playing it will likely bring a lot of eyes to Fallout 76 that weren’t there before. Ninja is far and away the biggest streamer on Twitch which is why this partnership makes sense.

Also streaming with Ninja is Logic who Ninja is quite fond of as he has listened to and sang along to his songs on stream several times before.

The big surprise here is Rick and Morty from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. It’s not yet clear how these characters are going to show up on the stream considering they are animated and voiced by the same person. We’ll find out for sure later today.

Fallout 76 has been marketed heavily on Xbox One which is probably why the Mixer stream is happening as Mixer is nowhere near the size of Twitch. Mixer is Microsoft’s streaming competitor to Twitch and recently unveiled a variety of changes in what is being called Mixer Season 2. You can read all about those changes here.

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

