Path of Exile PS4 Release Date Delayed Until Next Year

For those of you who are either burnt out on Diablo 3 or just looking for a new ARPG to play, Path of Exile is an excellent choice.

Path of Exile began life as a PC exclusive title but has since made its way to the Xbox One. The performance on console so far has been hit or miss but it remains a fully playable and enjoyable experience.

Earlier this year we learned Path of Exile was coming to PS4 and was targeting a December release date. After the letdown of Diablo: Immortal many fans were excited for a PS4 release of a Diablo-style game.

We have learned the December release date won’t be met but instead, the developers are now targeting a February 2019 release date.

An announcement was posted on the Path of Exile forums:

When we announced Path of Exile for PlayStation 4 earlier this month, we indicated we were aiming for a December release. Unfortunately, we have had to revise this to early February. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this causes, because we know there are many players looking forward to this release. We underestimated the amount of work it would take to finish the certification process during the busy Christmas period. While we hope to have everything ready in January, we feel a lot more comfortable promising early February as a target release window. This will also give us time to work on game performance/frame rate, which we feel could be improved before release. Again, we’re very sorry about this. We understand that many PlayStation users were keen to play Betrayal over Christmas and have been eagerly awaiting release date news. We promise that Path of Exile will be awesome on PlayStation 4 when it is released early next year.

Path of Exile is out now on PC and Xbox One.

