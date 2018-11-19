How to Get Free Arcanine & Persian in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you didn’t know already let us rip the bandage off for you right now – Pokemon Let’s Go removed bikes from the game.

Instead of bikes, the game allows you to ride Pokemon instead and what better Pokemon to ride than Arcanine or Persian?

You can actually get an Arcanine or Persian, depending on what version of the game you have, pretty early on a pretty easily.

There’s a man in Vermillion City sitting on a bench between the Pokemon Fan Club and a house that will ask you to catch five Growlithes in Pikachu or five Meowths in Eevee which will be turned into him in exchange for an Arcanine or Persian.

Outside of being formidable foes in a battle, they are also Pokemon you can ride on. This makes these two Pokemon a dual threat and with them being so easy to get, you might as well take the time to catch the five Growlithes or Meowths and get this Pokemon.

If you want to get Arcanine the normal way then you will need to use a Fire Stone on Growlithe for it to evolve to its final form. Arcanine is a very powerful fire-type Pokemon so it’d be worth it one way or another to pick one up.

Persian on the other hand, while being a strong Pokemon, is an easily replaced Pokemon so it’s not really all that essential to a team. Persian is a cool Pokemon and it’s easy to get in this situation so you might as well pick one up.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

